GUEST BLOG: Military vehicle design in the age of drone warfare

Modern light military vehicles were originally engineered with off-road mobility and protection against ground-based threats as their primary purpose. As the war in Ukraine has demonstrated, however, the battlefield is rapidly changing.

Drones, particularly low-cost attritable and reconnaissance variants, have transformed how militaries fight and what they will require from their vehicles. In today’s combat environment, the threats are often airborne, not just roadside, and both physical and networked responses are needed.

From underbody blasts to top-down strikes

Following the experience of Afghanistan and Iraq, military vehicle design focused heavily on protecting occupants from below – mine-blast protection, V-hulls, and raised chassis became industry standard. However, drones have introduced a new axis of vulnerability: Loitering munitions and first-person-view (FPV) drones can hover, track, and strike from above with pinpoint accuracy, bypassing conventional protection zones.

In Ukraine, off-the-shelf drones costing only a few thousand dollars have repeatedly disabled or destroyed vehicles worth hundreds of thousands, bringing a new dimension to asymmetric warfare. Even the newest platforms – built with blast-resistant hulls and armor designed for ground threats – are finding that top-down attacks exploit areas not traditionally reinforced, forcing engineers and defense contractors to rethink vehicle design.

Protecting against the drone threat

Adapting to the age of drone warfare doesn’t require reinventing the wheel, but it does mean evolving the design of the chassis and protection systems to meet new demands. For example, some armed forces have begun adding top-mounted slat armor or “cope cages” to their vehicles in an effort to defend against drone strikes. While this solution is far from elegant and often improvised in the field, it demonstrates a growing recognition that protection needs to extend upward as well as outward.

The next generation of vehicles, or upgrade programs for existing light tactical fleets, are likely to integrate modular counter-drone systems comprising everything from passive barriers to sensor- or radar-based active protection systems that can detect, track, and neutralize drones before they strike.

A networked response

Beyond physical defenses, new tactical vehicles must be equipped with sensors and communications equipment capable of integrating into a broader counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) strategy. Such tactics could include radar units, electronic jammers, and even destructive solutions such as directed-energy weapons.

This is where modular design steps in: Modern vehicle programs increasingly prioritize modularity, and the rise of drone threats has underscored the value of a vehicle that can be easily upgraded with the latest countermeasures – whether that’s a new sensor suite or a plug-and-play active defense system.

Engineering for agility and resilience

In this evolving threat environment, the role of component manufacturers – especially those supplying critical systems – becomes even more vital. Vehicles that operate in terrain where drone threats are active need to be highly maneuverable, quiet, and responsive. handling difficult terrain without compromising on stealth or speed.

Design flexibility will also be important. Some analysts argue that current light vehicle programs may already be approaching weight limits for rapid deployment or expeditionary use. In light of this realization, designs that account for size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints are critical. Much in the same way that IEDs shaped the development of blast-resistant vehicles, this new age of drone warfare will shape the next generation of military vehicle design.

While it is unclear exactly what that will look like, we can anticipate networked vehicles equipped with powerful sensors and additional protection against aerial threats. Modularity will be essential to enabling these vehicles to continue to evolve; the ecosystem of suppliers and engineers who support these vehicles will have to evolve accordingly.

Roger Brereton is head of sales at Pailton Engineering.