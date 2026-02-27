Satellite communication systems to be supplied to Israel by Orbit

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Orbit

NETANYA, Israel. Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. won a $3.2 million follow-on order from the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the supply of satellite communication systems, the company announced in a statement.

Orbit says the systems are intended to provide connectivity across multiple satellite constellations and to support communications in complex terrain and adverse weather conditions, the statement reads. The order includes the company’s Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) satellite communications (SATCOM) systems, which Orbit describes as designed to meet defense operational requirements.

Orbit says it provides SATCOM solutions for maritime, ground, and airborne platforms and that its products are used by customers in Israel and other countries, according to the statement. The company also notes it maintains a subsidiary in Florida that supports production, integration, and support for the North American market, the statement adds.