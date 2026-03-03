PODCAST: Military aftermarket suppliers, counterfeit parts, component recreation

PODCAST: Military aftermarket suppliers, counterfeit parts, component recreationPodcast
March 03, 2026
Managing obsolescence is a forever problem for military system designers as defense platforms last for decades and commercial component lifespans last on average 18 months. In this podcast with Daniel Deisz, VP of Design Technology at Rochester Electronics, we discuss the military aftermarket world, component recreation, anchoring of semiconductor manufacturing, counterfeit parts, the impact of modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategies on sustainment, and more.
Click the image above to watch the interview with Dan above, or click here to listen to the podcast.