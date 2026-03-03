Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Military aftermarket suppliers, counterfeit parts, component recreation

Podcast

March 03, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Managing obsolescence is a forever problem for military system designers as defense platforms last for decades and commercial component lifespans last on average 18 months. In this podcast with Daniel Deisz, VP of Design Technology at Rochester Electronics, we discuss the military aftermarket world, component recreation, anchoring of semiconductor manufacturing, counterfeit parts, the impact of modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategies on sustainment, and more.

