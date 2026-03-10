Soldier Borne Mission Command system to be developed for U.S. Army by Elbit America

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America won a $120.5 million Other Transaction Authority contract from the U.S. Army to develop the Soldier Borne Mission Command system, the company announced in a statement.

The Soldier Borne Mission Command effort is intended to give soldiers a head-borne system that combines sensor data, positioning information, and shared battlefield information, the statement reads. Elbit America says the system is designed to support operations in contested and degraded environments while reducing the need for soldiers to shift attention between separate devices.

According to the company, the system will combine live multispectral sensor feeds with networking and mission data in a single display format. Elbit America says the capability is meant to support unit-level information sharing by distributing visual intelligence and threat data across connected soldiers.

Elbit America also says Booz Allen Hamilton will support the program by developing software elements for the system, including extended reality tools, networking frameworks, and artificial intelligence-enabled data processing.

The company says the work builds on its experience with see-through displays, night-vision systems, and sensor-fusion technology used in other military programs. According to the statement, the effort is also intended to support future human-machine teaming and autonomous system integration.