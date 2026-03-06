Holt debuts evaluation board for its ARINC 429 quad line driver

Holt debuts evaluation board for its ARINC 429 quad line driverNews
Aliso Viejo, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced the release of its ADK-85104 evaluation board, a small ready-to-use platform intended to help engineers rapidly evaluate and characterize Holt’s HI-85104 fault-isolated quad ARINC 429 line driver.
According to the company announcement, the HI-85104 enables integrated 37.5 Ohm impedance-matched outputs with on-chip fuses, will output tristate capability when powered up or down, and provides optional zero-Ohm AMP outputs for external lightning protection networks.
The evaluation board for the part is powered by a 3.3 V VDD supply and can support a digital input range of 1.8 V to 5 V, which allows direct interface with a variety of FPGAs and microcontrollers without the need for additional level shifting.