Radiation-tolerant parts from Micross debut for satellite, space use

March 04, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Micross

Melville, N.Y. Micross Components announced that it has expanded its DC-DC converter offerings with the new Class H+ AFLS28XX series, intended to be a cost-effective, radiation-tolerant power conversion solution for low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, space missions, launch vehicles, and other space-based systems.

The AFLS series of 28V/120 W Class H+ converters -- offering radiation specifications of 50kRad (Si) TID and 60MeV·cm²/mg SEE -- meets MIL-PRF-38534 Class H screening requirements, according to the product announcement, and adheres to other tests including PIND and radiography to support reliability in LEO and new space environments.

The new series of converters is derived from the AFL series -- already in use in such defense applications as PAC-3 and Patriot missile systems -- and is available in single and dual output voltage configurations ranging from 5V to 28V.

