Optimizing MEMS IMU Data Coherence and Timing in Navigation Systems

Whitepaper

February 17, 2026

Optimizing MEMS IMU Data Coherence and Timing in Navigation Systems

For those seeking to assess inertial sensing solutions for the first time, existing computing and I/O resources may limit data rates and synchronization functions, which might impede progress toward proper in situ assessment of sensor capability.


One of the most common challenges is establishing time-coherent data capture, at data rates that MEMS IMUs require, for the best available performance and digital postprocessing capacity. Main loops in computing platforms can be as slow as 10 Hz and often run on platforms that cannot support interrupt-driven data capture, based on data updates, from sensing functions. This article identifies techniques that system developers can use to manage the gap between slow/asynchronous computing loops and high performance data capture and processing in MEMS IMUs (>1000 Hz).

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
