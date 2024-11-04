Military Embedded Systems

Flight simulator for C-390 Millennium to be provided to Netherlands by Embraer, Rheinmetall

November 04, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Embraer

RIJEN, Netherlands. Embraer, in partnership with Rheinmetall, will provide a new training solution for the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s C-390 Millennium fleet, the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement will involve delivery of a Full Flight Simulator, a Cargo Handling Station Trainer, and a Computer Based Trainer developed with ETI, with all systems expected to be operational by late 2026, the statement reads.

The Full Flight Simulator is designed to simulate normal and emergency scenarios, supporting military operations and featuring over 350 malfunctions to enhance training, according to Embraer. Complementing this, the Cargo Handling Station Trainer (CHST) will allow crews to practice loadmaster functions with a visual representation of both the aircraft's cargo hold and exterior, the statement adds. The Computer Based Trainer (CBT), integrated with a SCORM-compatible Learning Management System, will provide theoretical instruction for pilots, loadmasters, and maintenance personnel.

