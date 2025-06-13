T4 robots chosen by Belgian MOD for EOD operations

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won a contract from Belgium’s Ministry of Defence to supply 14 T4 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robots to support ground-based threat mitigation, the company announced in a statement.

The T4 is a medium-sized EOD robot designed to perform hazardous inspection and neutralization tasks while keeping operators at a safe distance, the statement reads. L3Harris states that the robot offers precision control, mobility, and durability suited to complex EOD missions.

In addition to the robotic systems, the contract includes in-country support, maintenance, training, and system enhancements tailored to counter improvised explosive devices, the company says.

L3Harris EOD robots are also in service with the U.S. Air Force, the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and the Australian Defence Force.