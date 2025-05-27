Military Embedded Systems

Electro-optical systems to support Canada’s P-8A surveillance aircraft

May 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won a contract from the Canadian Commercial Corporation to deliver 16 WESCAM MX-20 electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems for use aboard the Royal Canadian Air Force’s P-8A aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The P-8A fleet is expected to use the imaging systems for maritime and overland patrol, including reconnaissance operations in Arctic regions, the statement reads.

The MX-20 is part of L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series line of surveillance and targeting sensors, which are currently deployed on more than 260 platforms across 87 countries, according to the company. The contract brings the total number of WESCAM MX-Series systems delivered worldwide to over 8,000, the company says.

This latest award follows a previous order for 11 MX-20 systems announced last year to support Canada’s remotely piloted aircraft program.

