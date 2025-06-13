Military Embedded Systems

High-speed data acquisition systems to be supplied to U.S. Air Force

June 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Curtiss-Wright

DAVIDSON, North Carolina. Curtiss-Wright Corporation won an $80 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide high-speed data acquisition system (HSDAS) hardware and associated services, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes Curtiss-Wright’s full suite of flight test instrumentation (FTI) products, including data acquisition, networking, recording, gateway, RF components, and data analysis software, the statement reads. The agreement supports both current production platforms and future development programs and runs through March 2030.

Curtiss-Wright will also provide technical support, field service, product upgrades, and repair services under the sole-source contract. The company’s systems are used to collect, process, transmit, and analyze flight test data across multiple aerospace platforms.

The work will be performed within Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Electronics segment, the company says.

