AW149 and other Leonardo rotorcraft to expand Malaysia's helicopter fleet

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo

LANGKAWI, Malaysia. Leonardo and Weststar Aviation Services launched a modernization and expansion program to supply up to 28 helicopters for Malaysian government operations, Leonardo announced in a statement.

The helicopters, which will be delivered under a lease model between 2026 and 2027, are intended to support military, law enforcement, firefighting, transport, and disaster relief missions across several agencies, the statement reads. The aircraft will be leased to the Malaysian government for a 15-year term and will be supported by localized maintenance and training services.

The program includes a mix of helicopter types, notably the AW149, which will be introduced into the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Army for combat search and rescue and utility operations, the company says.

Leonardo’s regional training academy near Kuala Lumpur, which supports over 70 operators and 240 helicopters in Malaysia, will be central to the program’s training and simulation efforts, according to the statement.

The company also plans to expand its local support infrastructure with additional simulators and maintenance capabilities, including electronic systems servicing and mission system integration, the statement adds.