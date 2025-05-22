Encrypted ACMI system delivered to U.S. Air Force for 4th gen aircraft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Cubic

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Defense delivered the first encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) system for fourth-generation fighter aircraft under a U.S. Air Force production contract, the company announced in a statement.

The upgrade, known as the System Security Upgrade (SSU), is designed to encrypt sensitive maneuvering data transmitted by ACMI pods, which are used in air combat training exercises, the statement reads. The SSU kits are intended to enhance operational security and allow encrypted Time Space Position Information (TSPI) to be shared across both fourth- and fifth-generation platforms, the company says.

According to the statement, the upgrade aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize the P5 Combat Training System (CTS) and support future requirements for the P6 program. Cubic Defense says the system offers interoperability across aircraft generations and aims to improve data protection and training fidelity while maintaining cost efficiency.

The SSU kits are being integrated into a portion of the existing P5 pod inventory operated by the U.S. Air Force, the company adds.