U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft receives MV-75 designation

News

June 02, 2025

Image via Bell Helicopter

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama. The U.S. Army assigned the designation MV-75 to its Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, marking a formal milestone in the effort to replace portions of the Black Hawk fleet with a faster, longer-range platform, the Army announced in a statement.

The designation includes the prototype label YMV-75A, where “Y” signifies a prototype and “A” indicates the first model in the series. “MV” refers to a multi-mission vertical takeoff platform, and “75” commemorates the Army’s founding in 1775, the statement reads.

FLRAA is designed to operate in contested environments with greater speed and range than current rotorcraft and will support air assault, medevac, and resupply missions for both conventional and special operations forces, according to the Army.

A key element of the FLRAA effort is its use of a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for acquisition and sustainment, which is intended to accelerate technology upgrades and reduce lifecycle costs, the Army says.

The aircraft is part of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift portfolio, initiated in 2019, and represents a central piece of the service’s broader aviation modernization strategy.

