F-35 shares classified data in flight during Danish interoperability test

F-35 shares classified data in flight during Danish interoperability testNews
May 20, 2025
SKRYDSTRUP, Denmark. The Danish Ministry of Defence and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works completed a live flight demonstration of the F-35’s ability to share classified data across domains using an open systems gateway, the company announced in a statement.
During the test, Danish F-35 aircraft operating from Fort Worth, Texas, transmitted data through Lockheed Martin’s DAGGR-2 system using commercial satellite communications, with the data received and displayed at Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark, the statement reads.
DAGGR-2 is an Open Systems Gateway developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. The system is designed to support multi-domain operations by enabling secure data sharing between geographically separated assets, the company says.
The demonstration was part of a broader effort to validate the F-35’s role in joint and allied operations, particularly in scenarios requiring rapid deployment and integration of systems across air, land, sea, and space domains, the statement adds.