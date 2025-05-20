Military Embedded Systems

F-35 shares classified data in flight during Danish interoperability test

May 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Lockheed Martin

SKRYDSTRUP, Denmark. The Danish Ministry of Defence and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works completed a live flight demonstration of the F-35’s ability to share classified data across domains using an open systems gateway, the company announced in a statement.

During the test, Danish F-35 aircraft operating from Fort Worth, Texas, transmitted data through Lockheed Martin’s DAGGR-2 system using commercial satellite communications, with the data received and displayed at Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark, the statement reads.

DAGGR-2 is an Open Systems Gateway developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. The system is designed to support multi-domain operations by enabling secure data sharing between geographically separated assets, the company says.

The demonstration was part of a broader effort to validate the F-35’s role in joint and allied operations, particularly in scenarios requiring rapid deployment and integration of systems across air, land, sea, and space domains, the statement adds.

