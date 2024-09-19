Military Embedded Systems

B-21 Raider progresses in flight test and production phases

News

September 19, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, California. Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider program is advancing through its flight test campaign and entering production, the company announced in a statement.

The B-21 Raider, developed in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, is undergoing testing at Edwards Air Force Base. The Combined Test Force (CTF), consisting of Northrop Grumman and Air Force personnel, is responsible for evaluating various aspects of the aircraft, including flight performance, mission systems, and software integration, according to the statement.

In addition to flight tests, Northrop Grumman has completed static ground testing to verify the structural design of the B-21 and has initiated fatigue testing to simulate long-term flight conditions on the aircraft structure, the company says.

The B-21 Raider's production strategy emphasizes the use of advanced manufacturing techniques, including augmented reality and robotics, to ensure precision and efficiency in the assembly process, the statement adds.

