VadaTech launches 3U VPX, rear I/O module with dual QSFP28, single GbE, and GPIO

Product

VadaTech image.

HENDERSON, Nev. VadaTech offers the VRT584A, a 3U VPX rear transition module that provides I/O expansion for use with the VPX584 FPGA A/D & D/A.

According to the VadaTech announcement of the part, the dual QSFP28 on the module are routed from RP1 to back panel with an additional GbE via RJ-45; the module has a CDR on board per each QSFP28.

Additionally, the module also has a 0.1” header for user defined I/O which is configurable by the FPGA as seven LVDS or 14 single-ended.