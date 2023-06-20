Military Embedded Systems

VadaTech launches 3U VPX, rear I/O module with dual QSFP28, single GbE, and GPIO

Product

June 20, 2023

VadaTech launches 3U VPX, rear I/O module with dual QSFP28, single GbE, and GPIO
VadaTech image.

HENDERSON, Nev. VadaTech offers the VRT584A, a 3U VPX rear transition module that provides I/O expansion for use with the VPX584 FPGA A/D & D/A.

According to the VadaTech announcement of the part, the dual QSFP28 on the module are routed from RP1 to back panel with an additional GbE via RJ-45; the module has a CDR on board per each QSFP28.

Additionally, the module also has a 0.1” header for user defined I/O which is configurable by the FPGA as seven LVDS or 14 single-ended. 

Featured Companies

VadaTech

198 N. Gibson Road
Henderson, NV 89014
Website
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber