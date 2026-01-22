Wireless MANET radio with mesh networking introduced by Silvus Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Silvus Technologies

CHICAGO. Wireless communications provider Silvus Technologies announced the launch of the StreamCaster MINI 5200 (SM5200), what the company calls its smallest, fully-featured mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio that is designed to equip ground forces with next-generation mesh networking to securely share voice, video, and data without the need to set up dedicated infrastructure.

The ultra-compact 182-gram (6.4 ounces) SM5200 leverages a two-by-two MIMO radio, with up to 2 watts of output power and 100 Mbps of data throughput to create a self-forming and adaptive mesh network capable of delivering real-time data, including high-fidelity video across hundreds of nodes, even in highly contested environments.

The SM5200, according to the company announcement, supports consistent field uptime with different kinds of plug-and-play power options, from vehicle supplies to wearable batteries, plus rapid connectivity for cameras, sensors, and end-user devices by providing Ethernet, USB, and RS-232 ports.

The radio is sold in a ruggedized, IP68-rated waterproof enclosure so as to perform in inhospitable environments. The SM5200 has access to the Silvus Spectrum Dominance 2.0 suite of capabilities, which the company says can be leveraged to achieve decision dominance and radio frequency spectrum overmatch even under electronic attack.