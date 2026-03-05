Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy fire-control system contract won by General Dynamics Mission Systems

News

March 05, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GDMS

CHANTILLY, Va. General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) announced that it won a cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee follow-on contract with an initial order value of $255 million as the prime integrator for the U.S. Navy Trident II Fire Control System (FCS).

In the award announcement, GDMS stated that will it will continue to provide full life cycle and operational support for all deployed Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) FCSs and will continue the development, production, and installation for all new Columbia-class SSBN FCSs through 2032. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $740 million.

General Dynamics Mission Systems supports the U.S. Navy with FCS development, production, spares, and installation activities for three Columbia-class subs along with additional labs and trainers kits. The announcement added that the latest contract also includes continuous development for the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) FCS.

