MOSA for Defense and Warfare Summit to address open systems approach for military

March 12, 2026

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. The upcoming MOSA for Defense and Warfare Summit -- scheduled to be held April 8 and 9 in National Harbor, Maryland -- is intended to provide a forum for members of the Department of Defense (DoD), military services, industry, academia, and other major stakeholders to discuss the warfighting imperative of implementing a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in the design, development, delivery, acquisition, and sustainment of modern defense systems.

According to pre-event materials, the Summit aims to directly support DoD and federal government priorities by providing a conduit for officials to efficiently reach audiences outside of their respective offices that directly impact their department's mission success by providing a forum to address and improve internal and external initiatives, meet with and hear from partner organizations, disseminate vital capability requirements to industry, increase visibility within the larger community, and generally support their mission.  

One highlight of the event will be a moderated discussion on April 9 between two distinguished open architecture leaders on how early challenges with open standards prompted key course corrections: Capt. Jarrod Hair, U.S. Navy Program Manager, PMA 209 -- NAVAIR; and The Hon. Nickolas H. Guertin, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition. The two experts will talk about upcoming open standards alignment and why efforts are accelerating timelines for delivering capabilities to the warfighter with MOSA-driven development gaining substantial and sustained momentum. The moderator for this discussion will be Sally Bixby, Senior Program Mgmt. Analyst, NAVAIR PMA209 Avionics Architecture Team.

For more information on the Summit visit https://mosa.dsigroup.org/

Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
