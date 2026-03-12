Missile warning and tracking satellites from BAE Systems pass preliminary design review for U.S. Space Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. BAE Systems completed the preliminary design review for the U.S. Space Force’s $1.2 billion Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking -- Medium Earth Orbit Epoch 2 program, which is intended to provide space-based missile warning and tracking against ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

The review covers both the satellite segment and the ground command-and-control system, the statement reads. BAE Systems said it reached the milestone in less than nine months after contract award for what it describes as a multi-satellite constellation.

Under the program, the company is set to design and build 10 spacecraft for the mission, according to the statement. BAE Systems also plans to develop the ground segment that will support mission management, command and control, and mission operations for the constellation, the company says.

BAE Systems attributed the schedule to the use of its TREK product bus, model-based systems engineering, and infrared optical payload experience, the statement reads. The company said it is serving as the prime contractor for the effort, which is part of a broader U.S. Space Force push to field missile warning and tracking constellations in medium Earth orbit, according to the statement.