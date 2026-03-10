Border surveillance radars to be supplied for Eastern European army by Blighter

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Blighter CAMBRIDGE, England. Blighter won a contract to supply border surveillance radars and related software to an undisclosed Eastern European army for fixed and vehicle-mounted border monitoring, the company announced in a statement.

The contract covers Blighter’s B400 series ground surveillance radars and BlighterNexus software, which the company says will be used at fixed border sites and integrated onto army reconnaissance vehicles. According to the statement, the radars are intended to detect, classify, and track people, vehicles, and near-ground airborne threats.

Blighter says the B400 radar series is designed to operate in all weather conditions, including fog, with detection ranges of up to 32 kilometers. The company also says the systems have a low-power design and are intended to support low-probability-of-intercept operation.

According to the statement, the BlighterNexus software will connect the radar systems with the army’s command-and-control networks, operator interfaces, and third-party sensors. The company says this setup is meant to provide a common operating picture across multiple border regions.

Blighter says the award adds to recent border surveillance business in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The company also says its radar systems are used for border, perimeter, and drone-detection missions by military and security customers in multiple countries.