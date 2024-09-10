Inertial navigation systems to be supplied to Northern European Army by Exail

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Exail

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. Exail has secured a contract with Precision Technic Defence A/S to provide its Advans Vega Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for use in mobile surveillance systems by the land forces of a Northern European country, the company announced in a statement.

The Advans Vega INS will be integrated into multiple platforms, offering targeting precision with heading accuracy up to 0.5 milliradians, the statement reads. According to Exail, the system is designed to maintain accuracy in challenging environments in defense applications.

This contract increases Exail’s presence in the European defense sector, with its technologies already deployed by several armed forces, including those of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, the statement adds.