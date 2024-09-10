Military Embedded Systems

Inertial navigation systems to be supplied to Northern European Army by Exail

News

September 10, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Inertial navigation systems to be supplied to Northern European Army by Exail
Image via Exail

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. Exail has secured a contract with Precision Technic Defence A/S to provide its Advans Vega Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for use in mobile surveillance systems by the land forces of a Northern European country, the company announced in a statement.

The Advans Vega INS will be integrated into multiple platforms, offering targeting precision with heading accuracy up to 0.5 milliradians, the statement reads. According to Exail, the system is designed to maintain accuracy in challenging environments in defense applications.

This contract increases Exail’s presence in the European defense sector, with its technologies already deployed by several armed forces, including those of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Exail ECA Group

Website
Categories
Comms - GPS
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.
News
USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

September 09, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
Defense Tech Startup Darkhive Secures $21 Million Series A Investment Led By Ten Eleven Ventures

September 10, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Overcoming EOL and limited supply-chain visibility

September 10, 2024

More Radar/EW
Comms
News
CJADC2 wide area network for U.S. Space Systems Command to be developed by Sev1Tech

September 10, 2024

More Comms