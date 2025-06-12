Analog Devices will showcase RF, data, power solutions at IMS 2025

Graphic courtesy Analog Devices, Inc. IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025—SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced that it will be showcasing the industry's most complete, high-performance digitization and processing platform at the IMS 2025 show, set to be held June 15-20 in San Francisco.

IMS showgoers will be able to experience how ADI's latest RF, clocking, data converter, and power solutions are working together to enable unprecedented system-level solutions for defense, communications, instrumentation, and aerospace users.

John Cowles, Senior Director of Engineering and Technology, will deliver an industry keynote on the topic of “A MIMO Perspective of Phased Arrays and its Applications” on Monday, June 16, at 12 noon.

Among the sessions headed by ADI industry experts: ADI corporate vice president Bryan Goldstein will conduct an RF Bootcamp session on “Tx/Rx Communications System Digital-to-RF Design and Test”; Tao Yu, ADI Director of Machine Learning, will present a workshop on Physics Informed Machine Learning Based Digital Predistortion of RF Power Amplifiers”; and Mohamed Abdalla, Director, Analog/RF Design Engineering, will conduct a session called “Bringing Commercial Cellular Access to Space.” Additional ADI workshops and sessions can be found at https://www.analog.com/en/lp/001/ims.html.

IMS attendees may visit ADI at Booth #1243.