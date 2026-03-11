GUEST BLOG: Making the most of the transition to IPv6

Blog

There’s a major technology evolution happening that impacts everyone’s internet access – but no one is talking about it. It’s not AI or an emerging cyber threat, but the transition to the most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP), IPv6.

By the end of FY 2025, 80% of networks were required to transition to IPv6-only, which affected any organization using a network connected device. The impact of the switch to IPv6 is perhaps the most meaningful for the defense community, as it will enhance edge-computing capabilities, strengthen device security, and maximize scalability and density, all critical factors in the data-heavy environments common to defense organizations.

Enabling greater possibilities at the edge

More devices are becoming connected, giving defense and national security agencies greater access to actionable intelligence than ever before – but this degree of connection has multiple repercussions across the network.

One crucial element of preparation for the influx of connected devices is network capacity. High volumes of granular Internet of Things (IoT) data require fast local processing, which will require agencies to focus on edge-accelerated IoT architectures. In these environments, data processing occurs at a simulator location and faster routing is possible, requiring the greater network capacity enabled by IPv6. This move enables defense organizations to push data processing and artificial intelligence (AI) modeling closer to sensors at the edge, better supporting applications that enable immediate decision-making.

There are a multitude of use cases for IoT in defense once they are supported with robust IPv6 networks; one is predictive maintenance. In this situation, IoT sensors on simulator hardware stream operational data, enabling AI models to predict component failure before it happens and minimizing downtime for critical systems.

For example, IPV6 allows fine-grained segmentation, enabling the integration of cyber monitoring with physical security systems like cameras, access control, and perimeter sensors in order to improve insider threat detection and base defense. IPV6 supports massive device density and real-time data exchange, which improves training realism and readiness through instrumented training ranges and live-virtual environments.

Adjusting zero trust for an IoT world

Another outcome of the increasing number of network-connected devices is the need for security designed to support this type of environment. Zero trust is a uniquely essential approach as connection points increase, as this approach treats every IoT sensor or device as untrusted, requiring continuous verification.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is continuing to increase its focus on zero trust, with plans to release its Zero Trust Strategy 2.0 in the first part of 2026. The updated strategy is expected to focus on IoT devices, among other systems that go beyond basic IT. This angle is critical as IoT devices’ long lifespans, lack of native security, and difficult patching create a sizable security risk.

Whenever IoT devices are in use, defense agencies need solutions that integrate zero-trust architecture (ZTA) principles from the start – as early as onboarding and including granular access control.

New possibilities for training and simulation

For the defense space, the transition to IPv6 will enable high-fidelity training and simulation. IPv6 creates virtually unlimited address space, eliminating what was previously the most annoying networking bottleneck for these systems.

With the shift to IPv6, defense training can transition from traditional, bulky simulation networks to Massive IoT (m-IoT) architectures, thereby eliminating dependance on centralized, high-performance servers and proprietary network protocols.

The expanded capacity of IPv6 enables a single simulator to host hundreds of IoT sensors and can handle more seamless digital twins, where every simulated troop has its own IP address. In practice, defense organizations like the Army’s Integrated Environment and the Air Force’s Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) Operational Environment, have increased fidelity and complexity of training scenarios to better prepare warfighters for a wide range of situations, as well as enhanced security and the ability to accommodate a zero-trust approach.

Predictive maintenance, training, and simulation, and increased possibilities at the edge are only a few of the critical use cases that will benefit from the transition to IPv6. Defense organizations will also see massive cost reduction and increased operational efficiency as network capacity expands.

As AI and other emerging tech captures the attention of technologists going forward, the IPv6 transition is one area that will enable many possibilities if defense organizations pay attention to the change and consider the beneficial effect of eliminating legacy bottlenecks.

Siva Sivaraj is VP of Technology and Innovation at ITC Federal.