SRC wins contract under Missile Defense Agency SHIELD program

March 02, 2026

Graphic courtesy SRC, Inc.

Syracuse, N.Y. Defense research and development company SRC Inc. reports that it will participate in the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract,

The SHIELD contract -- which intends to develop advanced technology to support a future “layered” missile defense architecture, primarily designed to support the Pentagon's so-called Golden Dome initiative -- covers a broad range of work areas that enable rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

SRC's background in delivering solutions for radio-frequency (RF) and electronic warfare (EW) systems positions it to compete for future task orders throughout the contract's period of performance, say SRC officials.

The SHIELD contract has a ceiling value of $151 billion and is slated to run through December 2035.

