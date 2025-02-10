Just 2 Weeks to Your Next SOSA Aligned Project!

Fast track MOSA compliance of your new project

Are you struggling to get development hardware quickly to support your systems development? We can help fast-track your efforts with Elma CompacFrames for SOSA®. They’re in stock!

Elma is the leader in reliable, rugged hardware and enclosures for modular open systems widely used by defense programs. Our Express program places four standard models of the SOSA aligned CompacFrames in stock, which allows us to deliver 1 – 2 platforms in 2 weeks or less.

Four versions are available, supporting a range of payload profiles, air- and conduction-cooled guides and plug-in modules designed for use in systems configured for VITA 48.8 AFT cooling. All ship with SOSA aligned Chassis Management, system monitors and voltage controls.



The matrix sheet below highlights the basic specifications of each unit:

Express Program Configurations at a Glance



Aligned to SOSA®, these versatile development systems streamline your plug-in card (PIC) testing and system development processes. They accept cards built for deployment, so your tested payload can migrate right into mission-critical deployed environment.



All of Elma’s CompacFrames are crafted to meet development needs with exceptional design and proven performance:

➡️ Short Lead Times: First 1 - 2 units ship within 2 weeks after receipt of order, and the rest of the order (up to 5 units) ships within 4 to 6 weeks.

➡️ Ready-to-Use Systems: All units come fully assembled, including chassis, backplane, and power supply unit, wired and tested to ensure seamless integration into your workflow.

➡️ Versatile Configurations: Whether you need a power & ground backplane, a 6- or 8-slot backplane aligned with SOSA profiles, or a 5-slot backplane for VITA 48.8 AFT configurations, we have a solution that meets your requirements.