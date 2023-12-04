AOC 2023 Symposium & Convention releases list of keynote and spotlight speakers

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Organizers of the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention -- scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland -- have released the list of keynote and spotlight speakers expected to present at the convention.

Expected to speak at the AOC convention are The Hon. Carlos Del Toro, United States Secretary of the Navy; Rear Adm. Stephen D. Donald, USN, Deputy Commander, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Navy), Tenth Fleet; Col (Ret.) Jeffrey Fischer, USAF, author and journalist in international security; Lt. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, USMC, Deputy Commandant for Information; Capt. Iaroslav Kalinin, Chief Executive Officer, Infozahyst LLC/Ukraine Army Reserves; Vice Adm. Stephen T. "Web" Koehler, USN

Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, J5, Joint Staff/Senior Member, Navy, United States Delegation to the United Nations Military Staff; Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetskyi, UKR-Air Force & Defense Attache, Embassy of Ukraine to the USA; Lt. Gen. (Ret) Lance Landrum, Former 23rd Deputy Chair of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Committee; and Vice Adm. Francis Morley, USN, Principal Military Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition).

In addition, the event will host nearly 60 breakout sessions in a variety of subjects.

The speaker lineup is subject to change, per AOC.

