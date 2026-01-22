First Zumwalt-class naval destroyer concludes builder's sea trials

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart PASCAGOULA, Miss. The HII Ingalls Shipbuilding division reports successful conclusion of builder’s sea trials for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) -- the lead ship of the Zumwalt-class U.S. Navy destroyers -- during which the Ingalls and Navy team conducted a comprehensive series of at-sea tests following an extensive modernization availability as the Navy’s first Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) platform.

HII notes that the Zumwalt, which arrived at the Pascagoula shipyard in mid-2023, has since undergone major technology upgrades, including the integration of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system and replacement of the original twin weapons systems with new missile tubes, plus additional preparations for operational readiness.

The other two ships in the Zumwalt class -- USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) -- are also either undergoing CPS weapon system integration or are scheduled to receive the CPS system during a future availability.

The Zumwalt-class destroyers are expected to attain full operational status in 2028.