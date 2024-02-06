OWT Global and Echodyne to collaborate on situational-awareness solution for military

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy OWT Global

TAMPA, Fla and KIRKLAND, Wash. Services provider OWT Global and radar-platform company Echodyne announced a strategic relationship under which they will develop and bring to market next-generation situational awareness solutions across OWT Global’s portfolio.

Under the terms of the announced collaboration, Echodyne will integrate its ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP) radar with OWT Global’s advanced Intelligent Sensing as a Service (ISaaS) platform, which the companies say will enable electronically scanned array (ESA) performance at COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] price points that radically expands situational awareness capabilities across deployed forces and assets and generate data to improve end-to-end system performance.

According to the announcment, the companies will focus on optimizing existing capabilities and expanding these into new applications. Moreover, they say, the relationship establishes a proven services support model to grow with Echodyne radars, with strategic applications including the counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) arena, C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], all types of uncrewed air/ground systems, and critical infrastructure and airspace protection.