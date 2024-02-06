Military Embedded Systems

OWT Global and Echodyne to collaborate on situational-awareness solution for military

News

February 06, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy OWT Global

TAMPA, Fla and KIRKLAND, Wash. Services provider OWT Global and radar-platform company Echodyne announced a strategic relationship under which they will develop and bring to market next-generation situational awareness solutions across OWT Global’s portfolio. 

 

Under the terms of the announced collaboration, Echodyne will integrate its ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP) radar with OWT Global’s advanced Intelligent Sensing as a Service (ISaaS) platform, which the companies say will enable electronically scanned array (ESA) performance at COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] price points that radically expands situational awareness capabilities across deployed forces and assets and generate data to improve end-to-end system performance. 

According to the announcment, the companies will focus on optimizing existing capabilities and expanding these into new applications. Moreover, they say, the relationship establishes a proven services support model to grow with Echodyne radars, with strategic applications including the counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) arena, C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], all types of uncrewed air/ground systems, and critical infrastructure and airspace protection.

 

Featured Companies

Echodyne

12112 115th Ave NE
Kirkland, Washington 98034
Website
[email protected]

OWT Global

