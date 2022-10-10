Products aligned to SOSA standard highlighted by Abaco at AUSA 2022 show

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

VP891 3U VPX FPGA carrier card photo: Abaco

AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. Abaco Systems/Ametek is showing four new products -- an FPGA [field-programmable gate array], RFSoC [radio frequency system-on-chip], SBC [single-board computer], and GPGPU [general-purpose graphics processing unit] -- at the AUSA trade show.

Abaco is showcasing parts for what it calls "the Army of 2030" with new technologies like 100Gb Ethernet and PCIe Gen 4 plus new silicon like the NVIDIA Ampere 4500, Intel Xeon 2700-D and Xeon W, Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+, with all aligned to the SOSA standard.

Show attendees can visit Abaco Systems at AUSA Booth 8321.