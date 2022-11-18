TPY-4 radars to be provided to Norway by Lockheed, Kongsberg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Lockheed Martin have signed a contract to support delivery of the TPY-4 radar to Norway for the Norwegian Radar Sensor (NORSE) project, Kongsberg announced in a statement.

Under the contract, which is for 900 million krones (about $88 million), Kongsberg will serve as a subcontractor to Lockheed for deliveries to the NORSE project. For Kongsberg, this includes hardware, software, and final assembly and test of the TPY-4 radar systems before they are installed at radar sites, the statement reads.

TPY-4 is a transportable multi-mission air defense surveillance radar aimed at supporting assets in contested radio frequency (RF) environments. Lockheed and Kongsberg signed a teaming agreement for cooperation on the delivery of TPY-4 radars to international customers back in 2018. Norway is the first NATO partner outside of the U.S. Air Force to buy the radar, the statement notes.