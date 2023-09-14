Connected, multidomain battlespace developed by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. Northrop Grumman has developed an enhancement to its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) aimed at integrating a range of sensors and shooters across multiple domains and coalition partners, the company announced in a statement.

The intent of this new approach is to allow commanders to gain an integrated, actionable view of the entire battlefield, according to the statement.

IBCS connects multi-service and multi-national components that were not initially designed to work in tandem, aiming to modernize air and missile defense command and control systems by unifying them under one system, which allows for more rapid and effective responses to threats, the company says.

The modular, open, and scalable architectures of IBCS fuse data, expanding the scope of the battlefield and enhancing the functionality of existing assets, the statement reads.