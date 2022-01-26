Military Embedded Systems

Ground-based C-UAS radars acquired by Thales

January 26, 2022

EUROPE. Thales and Weibel Scientific, a Danish advanced doppler radar manufacturer, signed a contract for the acquisition of 12 Weibel Xenta short-range ground mission radars for a ground-based aerial defense (GBAD) solution within the Thales radar portfolio.

According to the companies, the advanced Thales GBAD solution offers a bubble of protection for short, mid, and long-range, with detection capabilities to address the evolving variety of aerial threats that populate global airpsaces today.

Leveraging on Thales’ international experience, full digital radar technology, and operation in various bands, this cooperation will aim to benefit clients with a top-class, ground based, short-range solution with counter-unmanned aerial system performance.

Officials claim that tthe new contract sets another milestone for the European commercial relations between the Danish and French defense industry, and underlines Thales’ commitment to invest locally through industrial partnerships and collaborations.

 

