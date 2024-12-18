Kontron secures major defense and security order expected to be worth around EUR 165 million

Press Release

AUGSBERG, Germany. Kontron has received an order believed to be worth approximately $173 million (165 million euros) from a major European company in the defense/security/aerospace technology sectors.

The order includes the provision of high-performance VPX computing and communication computing units for mobile and stationary surveillance applications. Kontron supports the customer with its many years of expertise in military-based applications with a high-performance, extremely robust system solution. The solution is specially designed for military applications and offers error-free, reliable, and secure operation even under extreme conditions.



With this order, Kontron strengthens its position as a leading provider in the field of defense technologies and underlines the importance of state-of-the-art, secure, and reliable solutions for global security requirements. Kontron works exclusively with NATO countries in this sensitive area and ensures the highest standards as a strategic partner.



Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, comments: “This order is a significant milestone for Kontron and underlines the confidence of our partners in our leading expertise in state-of-the-art technologies for defense applications. With our system solution, we are making a significant contribution to taking surveillance systems to the next level.”