Kontron secures major defense and security order expected to be worth around EUR 165 million

Kontron secures major defense and security order expected to be worth around EUR 165 millionPress Release
December 18, 2024
AUGSBERG, Germany. Kontron has received an order believed to be worth approximately $173 million (165 million euros) from a major European company in the defense/security/aerospace technology sectors.
The order includes the provision of high-performance VPX computing and communication computing units for mobile and stationary surveillance applications. Kontron supports the customer with its many years of expertise in military-based applications with a high-performance, extremely robust system solution. The solution is specially designed for military applications and offers error-free, reliable, and secure operation even under extreme conditions.
With this order, Kontron strengthens its position as a leading provider in the field of defense technologies and underlines the importance of state-of-the-art, secure, and reliable solutions for global security requirements. Kontron works exclusively with NATO countries in this sensitive area and ensures the highest standards as a strategic partner.
Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, comments: “This order is a significant milestone for Kontron and underlines the confidence of our partners in our leading expertise in state-of-the-art technologies for defense applications. With our system solution, we are making a significant contribution to taking surveillance systems to the next level.”