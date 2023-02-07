Tactical SIGINT, radio technology to be tested on satellite under CACI, U.S. Army agreement

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International has signed a five-year cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center to develop and test "advanced capabilities" on a demonstration satellite, the company announced in a statement.

Specifically, the company will develop "advanced payload technologies, space sensor applications, and resilient Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT)," the statement adds.

CACI recently announced a 2023 satellite launch to test a multi-mission satellite payload, which includes software-defined radio technology applications in low-Earth orbit (LEO). The technology focuses on "precise, resilient PNT and tactical signals intelligence (TacISR) capabilities," the statement reads.

"The USASMDC-TC expressed interest in participating in the program to evaluate these technologies for military use," the company states. "The CRADA also includes technologies for laser communications, laser sensing, artificial intelligence, and secure communication technologies."