C-UAS laser-guidance kits demonstrated in DoD test

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

YUMA, Arizona. The U.S. Army's Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) recently tested BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) for a counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) mission, the company said in a statement.

APKWS, which are laser-guidance kits that are installed on munitions to allow them to make a more precise strike on soft and lightly armored targets, was used to target Class 2 and Class 3 drones of less than 55 pounds during the test, the statement reads.

The goal is to provide DoD with a fuze that enables rockets to engage and destroy drones at a much lower cost than existing C-UAS systems, the company says.

"During the Department of Defense-led exercise at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, the 70 mm APKWS-guided rockets demonstrated 100 percent effectiveness when fired against 25 to 50 pound drones traveling at more than 100 miles an hour," the statement reads.