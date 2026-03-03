Counter-drone weapon station to be integrated on uncrewed surface vessels by Red Cat, Allen Control Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. Red Cat Holdings said Allen Control Systems joined its Futures Initiative and will work with the company on integrating the Bullfrog autonomous counter-drone system with Red Cat platforms, the company announced in a statement.

Red Cat says the work will examine how Bullfrog interfaces with Red Cat’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and command-and-control architecture. The first planned integration is with Blue Ops, Red Cat’s maritime division, to equip uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) with the Bullfrog system, the statement reads. Red Cat says the effort is intended to extend counter-uncrewed aerial system capabilities across multiple domains.

The company says the Futures Initiative is a consortium intended to accelerate deployment of autonomy-related capabilities such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, target acquisition, swarming, and resilient control systems. Red Cat says the initiative is designed to reduce integration effort and speed fielding of systems for operators.

Allen Control Systems says Bullfrog uses artificial intelligence and computer vision with proprietary control systems to support precision engagement using existing weapon systems.