Hypersonics research and development for U.S. Navy to be supported by SAIC

January 08, 2024

RESTON, Virginia. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has won a contract to support the U.S. Navy in its hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic mission programs, the company announced in a statement.

The $63 million contract involves work for the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane, Indiana, in the Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW). SAIC's role will encompass a range of activities, including research and development, test and evaluation, technology maturation, and preparing for the deployment of next-generation hypersonics technology, the statement reads.

The company's focus will be on enhancing various aspects of hypersonic systems, such as subsystems, components, and technological features, and the contract will enable SAIC to develop new testing capabilities, assess and fill technology gaps, and recommend solutions in hypersonics, the company says.

A significant part of their work will involve simulations, manufacturing techniques, and analyzing technology for specific applications, including flight qualification, the statement adds.

