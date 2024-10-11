EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Rugged At-The-Edge Processing Solutions Gound at GMS Booth #8407 at AUSA

In an era of interconnected systems and sensors, “joint” operations between the services, and increasing cooperation between the US and NATO (and other allies)—data is being slung around the battlefield at gigabit rates. With more and more “at the edge” and embedded processing “at the tip of the spear”, data comes in many colors: Red (classified) and Black (unclassified). Keeping this data correctly categorized while sharing it between machines and allies requires cross-domain systems…like the four (4) turnkey/ready-to-deploy General Micro Systems (GMS) is announcing in booth #8407 at AUSA 2024.