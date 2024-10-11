Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Rugged At-The-Edge Processing Solutions Gound at GMS Booth #8407 at AUSA

Sponsored Other

October 11, 2024

In an era of interconnected systems and sensors, “joint” operations between the services, and increasing cooperation between the US and NATO (and other allies)—data is being slung around the battlefield at gigabit rates. With more and more “at the edge” and embedded processing “at the tip of the spear”, data comes in many colors: Red (classified) and Black (unclassified).  Keeping this data correctly categorized while sharing it between machines and allies requires cross-domain systems…like the four (4) turnkey/ready-to-deploy General Micro Systems (GMS) is announcing in booth #8407 at AUSA 2024.

At AUSA Booth #8407 we will showcase:

  • Airborne Multi-Stack Cross Domain Mission System
  • Vehicle/Ground-based Cross Domain Mission System
  • Small/Portable Ground-based Cross Domain System
  • ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based Cross Domain System

All of these include up to 3 enclaves (Ultra-secret/Secret and Black), Mission/Server processors, 4-6 FIPS/CSfC SSDs, Type 1 HAIPE encryptor, optional TACDS data diode, Ethernet ports/Switch, opto-isolated inputs, Faraday and isolated AC/DC power supplies with optional UPS, and GMS’ Enhanced SecureDNA™ cyber suite with new Intruder capabilities. Systems are ready for TEMPEST certification.

Click here for more on these Rugged Solutions.

 

