Support team for Australia’s MQ-4C Triton fleet on board with Northrop Grumman Australia deal

April 23, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Photo: Northrop Grumman

BRISBANE, Australia. Northrop Grumman Australia reports that it signed a contract with L3Harris Corporation (L3HCA) to handle the operation and maintenance of command-and-control systems aboard Australia’s MQ-4C Triton multi-intelligence uncrewed aircraft fleet. 

The L3HCA deal, says Northrop Grumman, is another milestone in advance of delivery of the platform to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). According to Northrop Grumman, as prime systems integrator on Triton, it has collaborated with several suppliers to integrate and maintain key systems and technologies on the platform to provide the capabilities required by the RAAF. 

The announcement says that the Interim Sustainment Support Contract covers maintenance of the Triton’s Wideband Command, Control and Communications (C3) Subsystem, which was developed by L3HCA; additionally, L3HCA will provide seven communications technicians and field service representatives to work with the Northrop Grumman team.

Christine Zeitz, chief executive and general manager, Australia & New Zealand, Northrop Grumman, said of the collaboration: “L3Harris will support Triton’s wideband C3 functionality as we work collectively to deliver next-generation technology solutions that will help keep Australia safe.”

