Tactical UAS market projected to reach $7.86 billion by 2030, study says

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RQ-$ Global Hawk image: Northrop Grumman DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS) market is projected to reach $7.86 billion by 2030, up from $5.27 billion in 2025, a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, according to a study from MarketsandMarkets, "Tactical UAV (Drone) Market -- Forecast to 2030."

The study authors found that the tactical UAS market is growing due to several factors, including defense agencies investing in better intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to address changing security risks as geopolitical tensions rise, which accelerates the adoption of these tactical UASs to enhance mission readiness and operational effectiveness.

In addition, the market is driven by increasing demand for real-time intelligence to support timely and informed decision-making in complex operational environments; these uncrewed platforms extend mission reach while minimizing personnel exposure. Moreover, the study authors said that the market is boosted by continuous advancements in endurance, autonomy, and secure communications, which also increases the operational and commercial significance of tactical UAS systems.

By region, the study found that North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for tactical UASs due to ongoing defense investments in uncrewed systems and their integration into military and homeland-security operations. For this region, continuous force-modernization efforts, regular operational deployments, and strong collaboration between defense agencies and domestic manufacturers are driving the procurement and expansion of tactical UAS capabilities.

For more information, visit the MarketsandMarkets website.