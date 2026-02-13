Autonomous combat aircraft to be developed by HENSOLDT and Helsing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Helsing

LONDON, United Kingdom. HENSOLDT and Helsing signed a strategic partnership to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous combat air system built around Helsing’s CA-1 Europa aircraft, the companies announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, the companies say the CA-1 Europa will integrate HENSOLDT sensor technologies spanning radar, optronics, self-protection, and electromagnetic warfare functions, the statement reads. HENSOLDT says its MDOcore (Multi-Domain Operations Core) software suite will support multi-domain data fusion, networking, and mission coordination as part of the system architecture, the statement adds.

Helsing says its Centaur artificial intelligence agent will be used for autonomous mission execution and onboard information processing, the statement reads. The companies say they plan to prepare initial joint demonstrations in the coming months in coordination with customers and partners, the statement adds.

The companies also say they are collaborating with Kongsberg Gruppen on a planned European satellite constellation for intelligence, surveillance, and target acquisition, with a networked communications layer targeted for 2029, the statement reads.