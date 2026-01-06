Military Embedded Systems

AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

News

January 06, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay

AUSTIN, Tex. Artificial intelligence (AI) security provider HiddenLayer announced that it has been chosen to contribute to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract.

The massive $151 billion (ceiling) SHIELD contract -- intended as an acquisition vehicle for the so-called Golden Dome proposed multilayer missile-defense system --  enables MDA to rapidly issue task orders to qualified industry partners in an effort to accelerate innovation. 

HiddenLayer was selected, say company officials, on the strength of its airgapped AI security platform, a solution designed to protect AI models and development processes in fully classified, disconnected environments. Deployed locally within user-controlled environments, the platform is intended to facilitate enterprise-ready detection, scanning, and response capabilities needed in national-security missions.

 Chris "Tito" Sestito, CEO and co-founder of HiddenLayer, states: "As AI becomes increasingly central to missile defense, command and control, and decision-support systems, securing these capabilities is essential. HiddenLayer's technology enables defense organizations to deploy and operate AI with confidence in the most sensitive operational environments."

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Missile Defense Agency

5700 18th Street, Bldg 245
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Website

HiddenLayer

Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic courtesy Pete Linforth/Pixabay
News
AI security provider HiddenLayer will have a spot on Golden Dome contract

January 06, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Stock image
News
RF-based communication and surveillance systems to be provided for naval operations by OSI Systems

January 09, 2026

More Comms