Electronic warfare autonomy software demonstrated by L3Harris, Shield AI

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies and Shield AI demonstrated an integration of L3Harris’ Distributed Spectrum Collaboration and Operations battle management ecosystem with Shield AI’s Hivemind mission-autonomy software for autonomous electronic warfare, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration used a hardware-in-the-loop simulation in which Distributed Spectrum Collaboration and Operations collected and processed threat data from multiple uncrewed aerial systems to build a shared view of the electromagnetic environment, the statement reads. That data was then used by an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) running Hivemind software to identify operating areas and carry out maneuvers tied to mission goals, according to the company.

L3Harris also integrated its Green Wolf electronic warfare vehicle into the event, with the platform providing electronic attack and threat-detection functions, the company says. The test also included a software-defined radio payload for electronic support measures and a UAS communications relay platform, with all elements operating in a simulated mission environment, the statement reads.

The companies said they plan to move to live-flight testing later in 2026 using radio frequency emitters, aircraft, and payloads for coordinated electronic warfare operations, according to the statement.