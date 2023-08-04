Military Embedded Systems

AI pilots drone in test for Air Force Research Laboratory

News

August 04, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI pilots drone in test for Air Force Research Laboratory
U.S. Air Force photo

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio. A three-hour sortie led by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) demonstrated the first flight of machine-learning (ML) trained artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms on an XQ-58A Valkyrie uncrewed jet aircraft, according to an AFRL statement. The mission took place on July 25 in the Eglin Test and Training Complex.

The test, which involved AI algorithms developed by AFRL's Autonomous Air Combat Operations team, showcased a multi-layer safety framework on an AI and machine-learning-flown uncrewed aircraft, the statement reads. It also demonstrated the AI's capability in solving a tactically relevant problem during airborne operations.

The algorithms were matured over millions of hours of simulation events, sorties, Hardware-in-the-Loop events, and ground test operations with various aircraft including the X-62 VISTA, the statement reads.

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned - Test
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber