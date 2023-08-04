AI pilots drone in test for Air Force Research Laboratory

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio. A three-hour sortie led by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) demonstrated the first flight of machine-learning (ML) trained artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms on an XQ-58A Valkyrie uncrewed jet aircraft, according to an AFRL statement. The mission took place on July 25 in the Eglin Test and Training Complex.

The test, which involved AI algorithms developed by AFRL's Autonomous Air Combat Operations team, showcased a multi-layer safety framework on an AI and machine-learning-flown uncrewed aircraft, the statement reads. It also demonstrated the AI's capability in solving a tactically relevant problem during airborne operations.

The algorithms were matured over millions of hours of simulation events, sorties, Hardware-in-the-Loop events, and ground test operations with various aircraft including the X-62 VISTA, the statement reads.