Counter-UAS integration support to be provided to U.S. Army by QinetiQ US

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia. QinetiQ US won a $41 million task order to support software and technology integration for the U.S. Army’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) initiatives, the company announced in a statement.

Awarded under the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center, the three-year task order includes technical services spanning development, testing, deployment, and training, the statement reads. QinetiQ US will contribute software engineering and systems integration expertise aimed at enhancing detection and tracking of drone threats across fixed, mobile, and vehicle-mounted platforms.

According to the company, the work will focus on integrating sensor and data fusion technologies to support layered defense systems, enabling more accurate identification and response to uncrewed aerial threats.

The company states that its role in this effort reflects ongoing support to Army programs aimed at countering evolving UAS technologies and reinforcing situational awareness for forward-deployed forces.