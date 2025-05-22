Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled autonomy software chosen for Dragoon drone prototype

News

May 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

GOLETA, California. Dragoon chose Teledyne FLIR’s Prism SKR and Prism Supervisor software to support autonomous flight and target recognition in its long-range uncrewed aerial system (UAS) prototypes developed under Project Artemis, Teledyne FLIR announced in a statement.

Project Artemis is a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) program aimed at testing low-cost, long-range loitering munitions capable of operating in contested electromagnetic environments, the statement reads. Dragoon is one of four organizations participating in the initiative.

According to the company, the integration of Prism SKR software provides object detection, tracking, and autonomous navigation by processing visual and infrared data at the edge. The software is designed to operate on low-power embedded processors and interfaces with the FLIR Boson thermal camera module.

The accompanying Prism Supervisor software adds real-time mission planning and control capabilities, including decision-making functions that link navigation systems with onboard AI, the company says. Together, the two software components are intended to reduce operator workload and enhance autonomous performance during flight operations.

The selected software will be used on Dragoon’s Cinder platform as part of the Project Artemis evaluation.

