Military Embedded Systems

Cyber contract with U.S. Navy nets Vectrus Systems $15.97 million mod

News

April 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Vectrus Systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Information systems contractor Vectrus Systems won a $15.97 million task order modification of a previously awarded contract with the U.S. Navy to exercise Option Year One for the operation and maintenance of Navy communications, electronic, and computer systems in support of the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific. 

Under the terms of the contract modification, the exercise of this option will bring the estimated current value of the contract to $31.38 million; the original contract included a 12-month base period, four 12-month options, and a six-month extension option which, if all exercised, will bring the total contract value to $87.95 million.

Work will be performed Oahu, Hawaii and Geraldton, Australia, with work set to be completed by October 2029 if all options are exercised. 

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
