Mixed reality battlefield interfaces to be developed through Anduril–Meta partnership

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries and Meta have partnered to develop extended reality (XR) products for military use, aiming to improve warfighter situational awareness and streamline control of autonomous systems, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration will combine Meta’s experience in artificial intelligence and augmented reality hardware with Anduril’s expertise in defense-focused autonomous systems and command-and-control platforms. According to the statement, the XR systems will integrate with Anduril’s Lattice platform to deliver real-time battlefield intelligence via role-specific augmented and virtual reality interfaces.

Funded entirely through private capital, the effort leverages commercial hardware and software to reduce costs and accelerate deployment timelines, the companies say. The partnership is also positioned as a next phase in the U.S. Army’s IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) program, now rebranded SBMC Next. Anduril took over the IVAS contract from Microsoft and has since reduced software update delivery times from six months to under one day, according to the statement.

Meta’s involvement also extends its ongoing work with open-source AI models for national security applications. Lattice-integrated XR headsets are currently undergoing testing, the companies state.